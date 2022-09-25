Father dies, two sons injure in road accident

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :A man died while his two minor sons got injured as two motorcycles collided with each other here near Mandhran Kalan Adda on Dera-Chashma road.

According to details, 49-year-old Shahnawaz Baloch son of Sooba Khan resident of Mandhran Kalan, along with his two sons Adeel Baloch (10) and Gohal Ali (03), was on his way to home on his motorcycle when a speedy motorcyclist hit their two wheeler at Mandhran Kalan Ada.

As a result, Shahnawaz died on the spot while his two children and the other motorcyclist got injured.

The injured were shifted to the hospital.