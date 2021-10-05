Father drowns after rescuing family members from Chenab river

A father drowned after rescuing five of his family members including two minor sons from drowning in Chenab river on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A father drowned after rescuing five of his family members including two minor sons from drowning in Chenab river on Tuesday.

According to Rescue control room, the victim named Imran, son of Bashir, 35, resident of Basti Khudai, was taking bath in Chenab River along with his family members, last night. In the meantime, he heard cry of his two children namely Zeeshan, 9, and Fahad, 12 as they began to lose their balance while bathing. To which, the father rushed near to them and rescued them from drowning.

Later, he observed close to the site where children were rescued, that the other family members including Mohammad Sadiq, 19, Mohammad Sabir, 20 and Rubina, 22, were going to lose their balance into the deep water and about to drowning.

He turned to them and succeeded to rescue all the three from losing their lives. However, in this way Imran lost his own control that caused him to drown into the river.

A rescue diver team was dispatched after receiving emergency call at its control room over the incident. It had started search operation to retrieve body from the river.