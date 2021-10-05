UrduPoint.com

Father Drowns After Rescuing Family Members From Chenab River

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 04:40 PM

Father drowns after rescuing family members from Chenab river

A father drowned after rescuing five of his family members including two minor sons from drowning in Chenab river on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :A father drowned after rescuing five of his family members including two minor sons from drowning in Chenab river on Tuesday.

According to Rescue control room, the victim named Imran, son of Bashir, 35, resident of Basti Khudai, was taking bath in Chenab River along with his family members, last night. In the meantime, he heard cry of his two children namely Zeeshan, 9, and Fahad, 12 as they began to lose their balance while bathing. To which, the father rushed near to them and rescued them from drowning.

Later, he observed close to the site where children were rescued, that the other family members including Mohammad Sadiq, 19, Mohammad Sabir, 20 and Rubina, 22, were going to lose their balance into the deep water and about to drowning.

He turned to them and succeeded to rescue all the three from losing their lives. However, in this way Imran lost his own control that caused him to drown into the river.

A rescue diver team was dispatched after receiving emergency call at its control room over the incident. It had started search operation to retrieve body from the river.

Related Topics

Water Bath SITE Family All From

Recent Stories

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man ..

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, gets common man treatment in NCB custody

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teac ..

Ministry of Community Development honours 262 teachers

13 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche fina ..

Emirates NBD $750 million 5-year dual tranche financing facility with Emirates

13 minutes ago
 PM advances across- the-board accountability: Gill ..

PM advances across- the-board accountability: Gill

3 minutes ago
 UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in ..

UN refugee agency gives food to asylum seekers in northwestern Libyan city

3 minutes ago
 Italy wants to strength bilateral trade relations ..

Italy wants to strength bilateral trade relations with Pakistan: Ambassador

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.