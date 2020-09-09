Father gets 25 yr jail on killing daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional district & Sessions Judge, Sargodha, Wajahat Hassan on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man after convicting him in a murder case of Bhagtawala police station.

According to prosecution, on October 24, 2018 accused Muhammad Shafi,resident of Bhagtawala, gunned down his daughter Khalida bibi over a family issue.

Police had registered case against the accused and presented challan in the court.

After conclusion of the arguments the court awarded 25-year imprisonment to culprit Muhammad Shafi .