Father Held For Killing Minor Daughter

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Father held for killing minor daughter

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Police solved the case of dead body of a minor girl and arrested her father for killing daughter over suspicion of illicit relationship of his wife.

According to police sources, a constable of jail police namely Arshad reported police three days ago that his five-year old daughter Anabia Arshad was drowned in Ganeshwah canal in front of his house. The police along with Rescue 1122 officials started search of the body from the canal and recovered the body from Taleeri Canal after two days.

The police over suspicion, arrested her father Arshad and started the investigations into the incident.

During the investigations, the accused confessed that he had suspicion of illicit relations of his wife with a man of the same locality. He said that he was doubted that slain Anabia was not her daughter and in fit of anger he threw her in Taleeri canal and reported police that his daughter was drowned in Ganeshwah canal.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested accused, police sources added.

