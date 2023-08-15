Open Menu

Father Held For Killing Son Over Land Dispute

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Father held for killing son over land dispute

Police have arrested a man for killing his real son over a land dispute four days ago

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for killing his real son over a land dispute four days ago.

According to a police spokesman, Jatli police held Naveed Anwar, who along with his other accomplices had killed his son Abdul Rafi and injured Raheel by firing.

The case was registered in Jatali police station on the complaint of Raheel's uncle. SHO said other accomplices will also be arrested soon.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with solid evidence, and all resources are being used to arrest the accused involved in heinous crime.

