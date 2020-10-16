Father holds son hostage for second marriage,opens fire on police team

Father held his one- and -half -year old son hostage on roof top of the house to take approval for second marriage and later resorted to firing on police team being called up to quash the panic at Kotla Ganmon, suburban area of Sher Sultan wee hours of Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Father held his one- and -half -year old son hostage on roof top of the house to take approval for second marriage and later resorted to firing on police team being called up to quash the panic at Kotla Ganmon, suburban area of Sher Sultan wee hours of Friday.

Saifullah, aspirant of getting married for second time but unable of taking permission from his first wife, held his minor son hostage on gun point, giving warning of getting arrangement of his second marriage or else would kill his son before committing suicide.

According to locals of the area, the offender had subjected his mother and wife to torture early in the morning when he failed to meet the needful. Saifullah also had fixed an audio system on the roof top out of which he held threatens and resorted to aerial firing periodically. He started making dance on loud songs and qawalis after passing some time or taking pause from issuing threats to police and his family. While hearing about a strange episode,a police team led by DSP Jitoi Rehan Rasul and Ali Pur Khalid Rauf reached on the spot.

Rescuers also came up along with the ambulance to safely confront any untoward situation. Police held negotiation with the person for many hours to diffuse the situation amicably under apprehension that a minor upset could lead threat to the life of innocent child. Police also got involved with some close relatives of the accused to end stand off but it failed to restrain him of carrying out the nefarious objective.

However, finally the police succeeded to round up the offender when dizziness felt in his eyes and he came down stairs to sleep in wee hours of today. Police took infant from his custody and recovered weapon from his possession.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal lauded efforts of the entire police team for saving child's life and arresting the culprit without any violence.

The accused was booked under terrorism charges act and spreading panic across the area for about twelve hours.