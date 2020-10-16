UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Holds Son Hostage For Second Marriage,opens Fire On Police Team

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

Father holds son hostage for second marriage,opens fire on police team

Father held his one- and -half -year old son hostage on roof top of the house to take approval for second marriage and later resorted to firing on police team being called up to quash the panic at Kotla Ganmon, suburban area of Sher Sultan wee hours of Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Father held his one- and -half -year old son hostage on roof top of the house to take approval for second marriage and later resorted to firing on police team being called up to quash the panic at Kotla Ganmon, suburban area of Sher Sultan wee hours of Friday.

Saifullah, aspirant of getting married for second time but unable of taking permission from his first wife, held his minor son hostage on gun point, giving warning of getting arrangement of his second marriage or else would kill his son before committing suicide.

According to locals of the area, the offender had subjected his mother and wife to torture early in the morning when he failed to meet the needful. Saifullah also had fixed an audio system on the roof top out of which he held threatens and resorted to aerial firing periodically. He started making dance on loud songs and qawalis after passing some time or taking pause from issuing threats to police and his family. While hearing about a strange episode,a police team led by DSP Jitoi Rehan Rasul and Ali Pur Khalid Rauf reached on the spot.

Rescuers also came up along with the ambulance to safely confront any untoward situation. Police held negotiation with the person for many hours to diffuse the situation amicably under apprehension that a minor upset could lead threat to the life of innocent child. Police also got involved with some close relatives of the accused to end stand off but it failed to restrain him of carrying out the nefarious objective.

However, finally the police succeeded to round up the offender when dizziness felt in his eyes and he came down stairs to sleep in wee hours of today. Police took infant from his custody and recovered weapon from his possession.

DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal lauded efforts of the entire police team for saving child's life and arresting the culprit without any violence.

The accused was booked under terrorism charges act and spreading panic across the area for about twelve hours.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Police Marriage Married Suicide Wife Lead Family From Top Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army captain was among six martyred in te ..

14 minutes ago

Sixty dollar experimental vaccine rolled out in ea ..

1 minute ago

Two Thai protesters arrested for 'violence against ..

1 minute ago

EU Might Raise Stakes of Its Environmental Commitm ..

1 minute ago

Teachers Association ekection held at SALU

1 minute ago

Oppositions will begin their anti-govt protests fr ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.