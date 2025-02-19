Father-in-law nabbed as HIU uncovers staged accident in daughter-in-law’s murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police's Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) on Wednesday arrested two individuals, including the victim's father-in-law, for the alleged murder of his daughter-in-law, which they attempted to disguise as an accident.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Chanzeb and Abdul Qadeer, were apprehended in a brief period following the incident

He said that the suspects strangled the victim with a dupatta on February 9, 2025, within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station.

To mislead the authorities, they attempted to portray the murder as an accident.

DIG, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits. Following a thorough investigation based on modern scientific and technical methods, the police successfully apprehended the suspects in a short span.

DIG Tariq stated that the accused will be prosecuted with concrete evidence to ensure they receive the punishment they deserve under the law.

/APP-rzr-mkz