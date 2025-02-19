Open Menu

Father-in-law Nabbed As HIU Uncovers Staged Accident In Daughter-in-law’s Murder

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 08:10 PM

Father-in-law nabbed as HIU uncovers staged accident in daughter-in-law’s murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police's Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) on Wednesday arrested two individuals, including the victim's father-in-law, for the alleged murder of his daughter-in-law, which they attempted to disguise as an accident.

A police spokesperson told APP that the arrested suspects, identified as Chanzeb and Abdul Qadeer, were apprehended in a brief period following the incident

He said that the suspects strangled the victim with a dupatta on February 9, 2025, within the jurisdiction of Bhara Kahu Police Station.

To mislead the authorities, they attempted to portray the murder as an accident.

DIG, Muhammad Jawad Tariq, took notice of the incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the culprits. Following a thorough investigation based on modern scientific and technical methods, the police successfully apprehended the suspects in a short span.

DIG Tariq stated that the accused will be prosecuted with concrete evidence to ensure they receive the punishment they deserve under the law.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of in ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed honours winners of inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless C ..

10 minutes ago
 CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

CBUAE imposes financial sanction on exchange house

10 minutes ago
 Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence ann ..

Calidus, France's Safran Electronics & Defence announce strategic MoU

10 minutes ago
 Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi ..

Executive Council announces formation of Abu Dhabi Youth Council’s 7th cycle

10 minutes ago
 NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information ..

NMO Chairman meets Kuwaiti Minister of Information and Culture

11 minutes ago
 University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost inno ..

University of Sharjah, ANCI sign MoU to boost innovation, research

11 minutes ago
GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s d ..

GICAT: Strong IDEX presence showcases France’s defence strength

11 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran

Emir of Qatar arrives in Tehran

11 minutes ago
 Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence c ..

Belgian companies highlight cutting-edge defence capabilities at IDEX 2025

11 minutes ago
 ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit f ..

ICP calls on investors, entrepreneurs to benefit from Business Opportunities Vis ..

11 minutes ago
 YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new h ..

YesAgain Group expands into Middle East with new hub at SAIF Zone

11 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Judicial Council meeting

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan