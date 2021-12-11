Father-in-law of Commissioner Malakand passes away

The father-in-law of Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer ul Islam has died in UK and his coffin would reach Abbottabad on Sunday, December 12, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :The father-in-law of Commissioner Malakand Division Syed Zaheer ul islam has died in UK and his coffin would reach Abbottabad on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

His funeral prayer would be held at 2:30 p.m. at Chinar Road Sheikh ul Bandi, Abbottabad on Sunday.

Fateha and Qul-Khwani would be held at residence located at Ali Khan Town Daana Choona Kari near PMA Nawan Shehr, Abbottabad.