UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father-in-law Of Fazal Hakeen Khan Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:27 PM

Father-in-law of Fazal Hakeen Khan laid to rest

Haji Nawaz Ali, father-in-law of the Swat DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Tuesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Haji Nawaz Ali, father-in-law of the Swat DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Tuesday.

Apart from local elders and scholars, political, social, religious, journalists and people from different walk of life attended his Nimaz-e-Janaza.

Haji Nawab Ali, father-in-law of Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan and father of former leader of opposition Tehsil Council Babuzai Shahid Ali, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Mingora, Hayatabad on Tuesday. On this occasion, special prayers were offered may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Swat Babuzai Mingora May Family From Opposition

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns Houthi Terrorist Militia’s ..

33 minutes ago

More caution required to deal with virus: Augustin ..

2 minutes ago

DC directs for sealing shops causing breeding of d ..

2 minutes ago

Budget, a way forward in crisis situation: Treasur ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Fugaku ranks fastest in TOP500 super compu ..

2 minutes ago

Seven gamblers arrested in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.