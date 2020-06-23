Father-in-law of Fazal Hakeen Khan laid to rest

Haji Nawaz Ali, father-in-law of the Swat DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Tuesday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Haji Nawaz Ali, father-in-law of the Swat DDAC Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Tuesday.

Apart from local elders and scholars, political, social, religious, journalists and people from different walk of life attended his Nimaz-e-Janaza.

Haji Nawab Ali, father-in-law of Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan and father of former leader of opposition Tehsil Council Babuzai Shahid Ali, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Mingora, Hayatabad on Tuesday. On this occasion, special prayers were offered may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.