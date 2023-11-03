Father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner laid to rest

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner, KMC, S.M Afzal Zaidi was laid to rest at the Phase VII Extension graveyard behind Suffa University on Friday.

The funeral prayer was held at Masjid Taiba, Bath Island, Clifton in which senior officials of Sindh government, former administrator KMC Laeeq Ahmed, former municipal commissioners Shujaat Hussain, Asghar Sheikh, Nauman Arshad, heads of various departments of KMC and a large number of relatives and friends participated.

The father-in-law of Municipal Commissioner S.M Afzal Zaidi passed away at a local hospital on Thursday night.

Soyem of the deceased will be held on November 4, between Asr and Maghrib at Flat No. 503, Pearl Apartments, Mc Neil Road, Frere Town, Clifton, Karachi