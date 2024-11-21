Open Menu

Father Killed, Son Critically Injured In Faisalabad Motorcycle Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published November 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Father killed, son critically injured in Faisalabad motorcycle crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A motorcycle collision claimed the life of a father and left his son critically injured on Thursday morning in Lathianwala Faisalabad.

According to rescue officials, the fatal crash occurred after one speeding motorcycle collided with another and killed

father on the spot and injured his son critically, a private news channel reported.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, local police promptly launched an investigation and rushed to the scene.

