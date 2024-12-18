Open Menu

Father Killed, Son Injured During Robbery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Father killed, son injured during robbery

Unidentified robbers have shot dead a young man and inflicted serious injuries to his son over resistance during a robbery in the area of Roshanwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Unidentified robbers have shot dead a young man and inflicted serious injuries to his son over resistance during a robbery in the area of Roshanwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that three armed bandits looted Sarwar Khan and his son Usman residents of Niamoana near Madina Paradise in Chak No 235-RB at gunpoint.

However, when the victims produced resistance, the outlaws got enraged and they opened blunt firing and killed Sarwar Khan on the spot whereas his son Usman received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits who managed to escape from the scene after murder.

Hence, a special team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest thereof while further investigation was under progress, the spokesman added.

