Father Killed, Son Injured During Robbery
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Unidentified robbers have shot dead a young man and inflicted serious injuries to his son over resistance during a robbery in the area of Roshanwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Unidentified robbers have shot dead a young man and inflicted serious injuries to his son over resistance during a robbery in the area of Roshanwala police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that three armed bandits looted Sarwar Khan and his son Usman residents of Niamoana near Madina Paradise in Chak No 235-RB at gunpoint.
However, when the victims produced resistance, the outlaws got enraged and they opened blunt firing and killed Sarwar Khan on the spot whereas his son Usman received serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directed the SP Iqbal Division to probe into the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the culprits who managed to escape from the scene after murder.
Hence, a special team was constituted to trace whereabouts of the accused and arrest thereof while further investigation was under progress, the spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet ..
Father killed, son injured during robbery
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed
DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition
UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Baloc ..
Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"
Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Pri ..
CPEC Phase II: High-quality modernization of economy to be achieved with help of ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..
Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore & Karachi Bar Associations Condemn FIRs Against Senior Journalist Harmeet Singh26 minutes ago
-
Father killed, son injured during robbery2 minutes ago
-
ASI among 3 police officials dismissed2 minutes ago
-
IHC postpones hearing on Asad Qaiser's petition10 minutes ago
-
Media key role in advanced era of digital information technology: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan M ..10 minutes ago
-
Standing committee reviews "The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024"8 minutes ago
-
Members of coalition partners also play role in dialogue process: Advisor to Prime Minister on Polit ..2 minutes ago
-
Climate Baithak unites experts, media to tackle climate change2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner refutes flour price hike claims, announces price reduction2 minutes ago
-
Polio campaign in ICT achieves 66% target on 3rd day2 minutes ago
-
First cut-flower shop opened in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa elected as member of JCP2 minutes ago