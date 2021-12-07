UrduPoint.com

Father Killed, Son Injured In Firing

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 09:52 PM

Father killed, son injured in firing

A man was killed and his son sustained injuries on Tuesday when their relatives opened fire at them over an old enmity at Gaggo Mandi, a suburban area of Burewala

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A man was killed and his son sustained injuries on Tuesday when their relatives opened fire at them over an old enmity at Gaggo Mandi, a suburban area of Burewala.

According to police sources, women from family of Muhammad Aslam Padhiyar, around 50, were having an exchange of arguments with other women.

Following this, his accused relatives reached his home and opened fire.As a result Aslam Padhiyar's died on the spot while his son (25) sustained injuries.

Police shifted the dead body and the injured to Tahsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Burewala.

Family sources said that the attackers had a criminal record pleading that they had earlier killed the uncle of the deceased.

They had also attacked the deceased in past near Adda Mana Mor and had left him injured.

