CCPO Lahore has taken notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits involved in killing a man and leaving his son injured outside the main gate of sessions court.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2021) A man was killed and other was injured in a firing incident outside sessions court on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Salam who was coming there to the court along with his son Sohail.

The unknown assailants fled the scene soon after the incident.

Rescue workers and police reached the spot as they came to know about the incident. The body was shifted to the morgue of a local hospital while injured was taken to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

The CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and directed the police to reach the spot.