Father killed, son injured in firing incident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :A father died while his minor son sustained injuries by firing of unknown assailants, rescuers said.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Khalid, aged 45, while hi son, namely, Abu Bakar was injured.

Both father and son were passing from 47/10-R, suburban area of the district on their motorbike. Rescuers shifted the body and injured children to DHQ hospital for emergency treatment. Police concerned was informed which reached on the crime scene to investigate the inciden.