Father Killed, Son Injured In Hub Firing

Published December 30, 2022 | 08:49 PM

A man was killed and his son was injured in a firing incident that took place on Friday in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Police said that a man, identified as Abdullah Magsi, died instantly while his son suffered critical injuries when the unknown armed men opened fire at them.

The deceased and his son were sitting in their shop in the Ameerabad area of Hub. The assailants managed to escape the crime scene.

Soon after the incident, the dead body was moved to Government Jam Ghulam Qadir Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

