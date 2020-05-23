UrduPoint.com
Father Killed, Son Injured In Road Accident In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Father killed, son injured in road accident in Faisalabad

A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :A man was killed while his son sustained injuries in a road accident, in the limits of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Saturday that Munawwar (50) along with his 10-year-old son Abdur Rehman was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven van hit them near Chak No.

122-GB. Munawwar died on the spot while his son Abdur Rehman sustained injuries.

The injured was shifted to THQ hospital Jaranwala from where he was referred to DHQ Hospital Faisalabad in precarious condition.

