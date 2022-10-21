Father killed, son injured on old enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

NOWSHERA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :A father was killed and his son was injured when rivals opened indiscriminate firing at them at Rashkai here Friday, police said.

The gory incident occurred at village Bara Banda where accused Maust Aman, Khair Zaman and Karman allegedly opened firing at Khalilur Rehman and his son Hazrat Anas sustained critical bullets wounds over land dispute.

Police have registered case and started investigation.