UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Killed Son Over Domestic Dispute In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 08:30 PM

Father killed son over domestic dispute in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::A father shot dead his young son in Awan village within the limits of Bandkorai Police Station over domestic dispute here on Sunday, police have arrested the alleged accused confirmed the and registered a case also arrested the alleged accused.

According to the details, Mohammad Asif, son of Aflatoon, was fed up with domestic violence and his father strangled him at around 4.00 a.m and later on shot him dead with a 12-bore gun. SHO Qasim Khan immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

However, the accused fled after the incident and was later arrested by the police.

According to Asif's mother, the victim was mentally ill and was under treatment. He often got tired of the disease and threatened to kill the family members.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Threatened Young Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Emirates celebrates 35 years of connecting Pakista ..

11 minutes ago

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the ..

45 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Motorists can now report minor traffic accid ..

1 hour ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

2 hours ago

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.