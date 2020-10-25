Father killed son over domestic dispute in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) ::A father shot dead his young son in Awan village within the limits of Bandkorai Police Station over domestic dispute here on Sunday, police have arrested the alleged accused confirmed the and registered a case also arrested the alleged accused.

According to the details, Mohammad Asif, son of Aflatoon, was fed up with domestic violence and his father strangled him at around 4.00 a.m and later on shot him dead with a 12-bore gun. SHO Qasim Khan immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

However, the accused fled after the incident and was later arrested by the police.

According to Asif's mother, the victim was mentally ill and was under treatment. He often got tired of the disease and threatened to kill the family members.