Father Killed,son Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) A man was gunned down while his son sustained bullet injuries by their rivals over old enmity here under the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station on Saturday .

Police spokesperson said that Munir(45)and Amjad (22) had an old enmity with his rivals including Mushtaq,Rafaqat and Ilyas.

On the day of incident,they killed Munir and injured Amjad after opening fire at them near Lorry Adda Sargodha.

Police concerned reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

