Father kills four children before ending his life in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) In a tragic incident in Yaar Hussain area of Swabi district, a father killed his four children before committing suicide.

According to Rescue 1122 on Thursday, the father killed his two sons and two daughters at their home in the Sara Cheena area of Yaar Hussain before taking his own life.

Locals and rescue authorities said the man had fought with his wife the previous night.

His wife was staying at her parents’ house following a disagreement. Locals said several reconciliation efforts were made to bring her back, but she remained unwilling. The man, infuriated with the situation, went for the extreme step, locals added.

The deceased children were identified as Zia islam (12 years), Abdul Rehman (10 years), Sana (8 years), and a 2-year-old girl.

Police confirmed the bodies had been taken into custody and shifted to the hospital for further investigation.

APP/vak