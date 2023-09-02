Father kills son over domestic dispute

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :A man has shot dead his son over domestic dispute in Kachha more area near Burhan interchange in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Saturday, police and hospital sources said.

Quoting the family of the victim, police said that Usman Shah was trashing his mother over some domestic dispute in his house.

When his father Shabbir Shah entered the house, he saw his wife in distress and took out his pistol and fired multiple bullets on his son. As a result, his son died on the spot. Shbbair managed to escape from the scene successfully after killing his son.

On getting information, police reached at the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for autopsy.

Police registered the case and launched further investigation.