Father Kills Stepson
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A man killed his stepson to avenge torture on his wife by her close relatives in a nearby locality.
Police said on Thursday that Asiya Bibi, resident of Southern Muradpur at Khairpur Sadaat, had
married to Dhani Bakhsh Machi and the couple had three children, 10- year-old Allah Wasaya,
six-year-old Abdullah and three-year-old Tayyaba.
The women said to have illegitimate relationships with friend of her husband, Pervaiz Machi.
When the matter came into surface, Dhani Bakhsh divorced the lady and she tied the knot
with her paramour.
When her new marriage proceeded, the close relatives of the woman, namely Javed and
Tariq subjected her to torture at her home.
The off and on fight estranged the woman' husband and he conspired a plot to trap his
wife's relatives for abusing her over bad character.
Dhani Bakhsh took the minor Abdullah along with him to a deserted area and killed him
by smashing his head to the soil what the police said.
After the killing, the alleged killer approached the police and lodged murder FIR against
the two aforesaid persons.
Police launched inquiry after recovering the body from the area pointed out by the
complainant. As the inquiry moved on, the police discovered the complainant was himself
the killer of boy and arrested him.
Khairpur Sadaat police have registered a case on report of the grandmother, Manzooran Mai.
