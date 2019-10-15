UrduPoint.com
Father Kills Two Sons, Daughter And Grand Daughter In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 12:03 PM

Father kills two sons, daughter and grand daughter in Multan

A man has gunned down two sons ,daughter and grand -daughter in Multan

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th October, 2019) A man has gunned down two sons ,daughter and grand -daughter in Multan.According to police, Khuda Bakhsh , a resident of Shuja Abad opened fire on his own family and as a result 2 sons ,a daughter and his grand- daughter were killed.

Police said that other 2 persons which were present in the home got injured who have been shifted to Tehsile Headquarter hospital.After the incident the accused fled the scene who has been arrested now and pistol has also been recovered from him, police added.Police said that investigations are underway to ascertain the reasons of the incident.

