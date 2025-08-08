Father, minor daughters injured in house robbery

A man and his two young daughters sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen stormed their home in the suburban village of Chak 359/EB, located within the jurisdiction of Gagoo Mandi police station

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A man and his two young daughters sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen stormed their home in the suburban village of Chak 359/EB, located within the jurisdiction of Gagoo Mandi police station.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred late at night when five-to-six armed assailants broke into the residence of village Lumberdar Yaqub Arain. The intruders, wielding weapons, forced their way into the house and began looting cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables.

The situation turned violent when the family attempted to resist. The robbers opened fire critically injuring Yaqub Arain’s son, Ayub, who sustained bullet wounds to his abdomen and leg. Two of Ayub’s minor daughters, 12-year-old Arifa and 8-year-old Tayyaba, were also shot.

Arifa was hit in the leg, while Tayyaba suffered a gunshot wound to her foot.

The injured victims were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala, where they are receiving emergency medical treatment. Hospital sources described their condition as serious but stable.

Following the incident, the suspects managed to flee the scene with stolen cash, jewelry, and other household items. Police arrived at the site shortly after being alerted and began collecting forensic evidence.

A spokesperson for Gago Mandi police confirmed that an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. “We are treating this as a high-priority case due to the involvement of firearms and injuries to children,” the official stated.