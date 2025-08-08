Father, Minor Daughters Injured In House Robbery
Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2025 | 08:15 PM
A man and his two young daughters sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen stormed their home in the suburban village of Chak 359/EB, located within the jurisdiction of Gagoo Mandi police station
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) A man and his two young daughters sustained injuries when unidentified gunmen stormed their home in the suburban village of Chak 359/EB, located within the jurisdiction of Gagoo Mandi police station.
According to initial reports, the incident occurred late at night when five-to-six armed assailants broke into the residence of village Lumberdar Yaqub Arain. The intruders, wielding weapons, forced their way into the house and began looting cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables.
The situation turned violent when the family attempted to resist. The robbers opened fire critically injuring Yaqub Arain’s son, Ayub, who sustained bullet wounds to his abdomen and leg. Two of Ayub’s minor daughters, 12-year-old Arifa and 8-year-old Tayyaba, were also shot.
Arifa was hit in the leg, while Tayyaba suffered a gunshot wound to her foot.
The injured victims were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala, where they are receiving emergency medical treatment. Hospital sources described their condition as serious but stable.
Following the incident, the suspects managed to flee the scene with stolen cash, jewelry, and other household items. Police arrived at the site shortly after being alerted and began collecting forensic evidence.
A spokesperson for Gago Mandi police confirmed that an investigation has been launched and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the culprits. “We are treating this as a high-priority case due to the involvement of firearms and injuries to children,” the official stated.
Recent Stories
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day
Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunitie ..
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail
Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochi ..
Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day
CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Kha ..
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'
Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st
Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day
"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Departments directed to accelerate pace of work on development projects10 seconds ago
-
Governor KP, Federal Minister for Commerce discuss promotion of trade11 seconds ago
-
The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) marks International Youth Day4 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to protecting rights of minorities, providing equal opportunities for them: Chief Mi ..4 minutes ago
-
ATC extends Fawad Chaudhry’s interim bail5 minutes ago
-
Govt making comprehensive plan for rehabilitation of disabled persons in Balochistan: DG Qurban5 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University holds Walk for Pakistan to commemorate Independence Day5 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti expresses satisfaction over successful action against Indian patron Khawarij9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Agri dept releases cotton production estimates till July 31st9 minutes ago
-
Fire safety, first aid training held to mark Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA9 minutes ago
-
Father, minor daughters injured in house robbery29 seconds ago