Father Murdered In Children's Fight In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :A man was gunned down in an incident of firing in Piplan police limits.

Police said Wednesday that three children Asif, Aqib and Saqib s/o Sintain (8, 12, 14 years respectively) residents of village Jogani Tehsil Piplan were playing in street with their fellows Raghib and Omar Avdan s/o Khaliq Abdan.

Children began to quarrel over some trivial matter. In children's fight parents Sibtain Khan and Khaliq Abdan involved in and in a fit of rage the accused Sibtain shot dead Khaliq.

Body of deceased was handed over to heir after postmortem. On report of deceased's brother Jabir Khan, police have registered a case and arrested the accused.

