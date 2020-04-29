UrduPoint.com
Father Of ANP Worker Shot Dead In Bajaur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 07:52 PM

Father of ANP worker shot dead in Bajaur

Unknown assailants on Wednesday shot dead a man said to be the father of an activist of ANP here on Tehsil Road in Mamond area

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Unknown assailants on Wednesday shot dead a man said to be the father of an activist of ANP here on Tehsil Road in Mamond area.

Police said in Serai Chowk, unknown armed men riding a motorcycle shot dead one Lal Badshah, resident of Sultan Baig for unknown reasons.

The diseased was father of senior worker of ANP, Abdul Wahid Afgaar.

The police after registering an First Information Report have started further investigation.

