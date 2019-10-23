Father of APP staffer passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The father of APP Hyderabad Bureau's reporter Muhammad Rafique Soomro has been passed away in Mirpurkhas on late Tuesday night.

Muhammad Juman has breathed his last in civil hospital Mirpurkhas due to diabetic and blood pressure problem.

He was 80 years old.

The funeral prayer was offered at main Eidgah after Zuhr prayer on Wednesday and was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard Karbala.

A large number of people including journalists, family members, friends and colleagues also attended the funeral prayer.