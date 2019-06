Professor Muhammad Ishaq father of Muhammad Aftab Zahoor, Chief Reporter Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) passed away here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Professor Muhammad Ishaq father of Muhammad Aftab Zahoor, Chief Reporter Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) passed away here on Thursday.

According to a member of his family, the 76-year old Professor Ishaq passed away due to cardiac failure.

His funeral prayer will be offered after Isha prayer at Block B, Street 7, Media Town.

