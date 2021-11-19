Father of CJ FSC passes away

UrduPoint.com

Fri 19th November 2021

Dr Allama Muhammad Qasim Aini Baloch father of Federal Shariat Court's (FSC's) Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai has passed away here on Friday

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at his native town District Kharan Balochistan.

Dr Allama Muhammad Qasim Aini Baloch born in 1933 in District Kharan-Balochistan.

He completed his early education from District Kharan and in the year 1982 did his Ph.D in Islamic Culture/Uloom-ul-Hadees from Jam Shoro University.

He served as lecturer in Atta Shad Degree College, Turbat wherefrom he retired in year 1992.

He was author of 32 books published in different languages i.e. Arabic, Persian, urdu, Balochi, Brohi etc. He had good command on poetry in six different languages.

