Father of DHO Shaheed Benazirabad passes away

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Sharfuddin Sheikh, the father of District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Dr Moinuddin Sheikh, passed away here on Monday.

The burial was held at Haji Naseer graveyard. The condolences were offered by PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali, Director Information Shafiq Hussain Memon, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo, Medical Superintendent Peoples Medical College Hospital Dr Muhammad Yousuf Zardari, Information Officer Sher Mohammad Jamali , Dr.

Muhammad Amjad Bhatti, Dr. Muhammad Omar Jamali, Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Dr. Mazhar Chandio, Dr. Aftab Mangrio, Abdul Qayoom Qureshi, Abdul Sattar Qureshi, SDO Wapda Altaf Mirani, Younus Qureshi, Aslam Noori, Khawaja Ilyas, Hassan Askari, officials of Health Department, political and social leaders, elites and citizens in large number at his residence.