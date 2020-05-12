Father of DPO Shangla distributes 200 food packages, cash to needy, poor families

Alhaj Malik Muhammad Din Awan, a known social worker, and father of DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz and his other son Engineer Malik Aftab Tuesday distributed 200 food packages and cash for the extremely poor, orphans, needy and helpless children of Shangla

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Alhaj Malik Muhammad Din Awan, a known social worker, and father of DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz and his other son Engineer Malik Aftab Tuesday distributed 200 food packages and cash for the extremely poor, orphans, needy and helpless children of Shangla.

The food package included 20 kg flour and 5 kg sugar, 5 kg ghee, 1 kg leaf tea, salt and children's needles were also included. On the occasion of distribution of 200 food packages and cash to the extremely poor, needy and orphaned children across the district, he said, "I want to do something more for the poor and helpless people of Shangla." He said, the people in Shangla district are very poor and hardworking but the poverty rate is very high here. He also appeal to the philanthropists to come and help the poor and helpless people of Shangla.

"It is also a matter of pride that DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz is always thinking for the betterment of the poor people of Shangla," Malik Muhammad Din Awan added. He considers the people of Shangla as his own people and that is why he is here.

Addressing the function, DPO Shangla Malik Ijaz highlighted the poverty of Shangla in detail, thanked his father, uncle and brother Engineer Malik Aftab and said that he was very happy that my father himself visited Shangla and met with the people and saw such high poverty rate in Shangla district.

Earlier, Alhaj Malik Mohammad Din Awan and his family distributed rations and cash to 100 poor children in Shangla and had twice given new shoes and new clothes to the poor children to celebrate their forthcoming Eid.