Father Of ETPB Chairman Laid To Rest
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:52 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Mashkoor Hussain, father of Dr Amer Ahmad, chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), was laid to rest at Shah Fareed graveyard, Multan Road here on Friday.
His Namaz-i-Janaza was offered at Sabzazar, led by religious scholar Murtaza Hussain Ghallu.
Malik Sajid Prince, Coordinator for Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Ali Husnain Mehdvi, Sajjad Bokhari and a large number of personalities of different walks of life attended the Namaz-i-Janaza.
Qul will be held on Sunday after Zuhar prayers.