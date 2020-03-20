UrduPoint.com
Father Of ETPB Chairman Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Mashkoor Hussain, father of Dr Amer Ahmad, chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), was laid to rest at Shah Fareed graveyard, Multan Road here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Mashkoor Hussain, father of Dr Amer Ahmad, chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), was laid to rest at Shah Fareed graveyard, Multan Road here on Friday.

His Namaz-i-Janaza was offered at Sabzazar, led by religious scholar Murtaza Hussain Ghallu.

Malik Sajid Prince, Coordinator for Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Ali Husnain Mehdvi, Sajjad Bokhari and a large number of personalities of different walks of life attended the Namaz-i-Janaza.

Qul will be held on Sunday after Zuhar prayers.

