Father of ETPB chairman laid to rest

Mashkoor Hussain, father of Dr Amer Ahmad, chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), was laid to rest at Shah Fareed graveyard, Multan Road here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Mashkoor Hussain, father of Dr Amer Ahmad, chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), was laid to rest at Shah Fareed graveyard, Multan Road here on Friday.

His Namaz-i-Janaza was offered at Sabzazar, led by religious scholar Murtaza Hussain Ghallu.

Malik Sajid Prince, Coordinator for Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Ali Husnain Mehdvi, Sajjad Bokhari and a large number of personalities of different walks of life attended the Namaz-i-Janaza.

Qul will be held on Sunday after Zuhar prayers.