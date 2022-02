Father of Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi's father Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi on Thursday passed away at a local hospital here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi's father Syed Sajjad Haider Zaidi on Thursday passed away at a local hospital here.

According to details, He breathed his last after a brief illness.