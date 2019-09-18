Father of Firshta appeals higher officer to notice of delay in case resolve

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Father of 10-year-old Frishta, who had been murdered after alleged rape, has appealed to the higher police officers to take notice of the delay in the resolve of his daughter case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Father of 10-year-old Frishta, who had been murdered after alleged rape, has appealed to the higher police officers to take notice of the delay in the resolve of his daughter case.He said the Federal police officials' attitude with him in the case is not good, fearing that they were trying to influence the investigation in order to safe suspects.The victim girl father said he has lost all hopes from the investigation teams, adding that he has no more money to offer them tea parties during hearing of the case.

He said four months have gone but no progress could be made so far, fearing that the investigation officials were putting efforts to week the case.It is pertinent to mention here that some unidentified person's allegedly murdered 10-year-old Frishta after committing her rape, according to police initial investigation.

The victim girl was playing near house in Ali Pur area of Islamabad when unidentified persons kidnapped her and took her to a deserted area where they allegedly sexually assaulted her and later stabbed her to death.Four months have gone for the murder but the federal police could not arrest the accused.

The victim girl's parents claimed that they were being harassed for taking up the issue, adding that they have been warned for serious consequences if they take up the matter with media.The district administration in order to hide their failure has stopped judicial inquiry report.

It is pertinent to mention here that there is difference between judicial inquiry and medical reports and the investigation report which was dispatched by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Waseem Ahmed to Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Interior ministry.No DNA test out of total 12 suspected people's samples could match the DNA test of the victim girl.

The federal police had collected record of as many as 793,000 calls; of which 587 mobile numbers were found suspicion.The applicant Gul Nabi said although the police had arrested one of the suspects but he doesn't know what progress has done over the case.

He said whenever he asked for case development no one responded properly.He blamed for sponsoring tea parties during court hearing. He said he is a poor man and cannot afford tea parties of the police officials, adding that now no one is ready to give loan to him for case expenses.