Father of four children commits suicide

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A father of four children committed suicide by putting a rope around his neck tied with fan in the room of his house situated at Hindan area here on Saturday, Dera Police confirmed the incident.

The body of the deceased was handed over to his family after postmortem. Police have started investigation into the incident.

According to locals, 32-year-old Mohammad Fazil son of Mohammad Jan, a resident of Hindan, father of four children, was allegedly facing trouble due to poverty and unemployment.

According to the family, the deceased worked hard but due to long-term unemployment and poverty, he took extreme steps by committing suicide. Police have registered a report of the incident and started investigation.