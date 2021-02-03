Father of minor driver held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested father of the minor boy being caught on mobile camera while driving four-wheeler after the video went viral on social media.

According to police spokesman, DPO took notice on the video which went round across the region showing a child named Hassan, 10, was driving Suzuki Mehran of Karachi no. T 8991 on the road located in Jitoi tehsil.

Police impounded the car after tracing it, with arrested child's father named Khalil Ahmed, the owner of a local service station. He was booked under sections of 285, 287 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, a similar video of grandson of MPA of PML-N Azhar Abbas Chandia, hailing from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed had also been surfaced on social media.

DPO said nobody would be allowed to put lives of commoners on threat and those of responsible of such an act would be taken to task.