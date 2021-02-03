UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Of Minor Driver Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 11:40 AM

Father of minor driver held

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested father of the minor boy being caught on mobile camera while driving four-wheeler after the video went viral on social media.

According to police spokesman, DPO took notice on the video which went round across the region showing a child named Hassan, 10, was driving Suzuki Mehran of Karachi no. T 8991 on the road located in Jitoi tehsil.

Police impounded the car after tracing it, with arrested child's father named Khalil Ahmed, the owner of a local service station. He was booked under sections of 285, 287 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, a similar video of grandson of MPA of PML-N Azhar Abbas Chandia, hailing from Chowk Sarwar Shaheed had also been surfaced on social media.

DPO said nobody would be allowed to put lives of commoners on threat and those of responsible of such an act would be taken to task.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Police Martyrs Shaheed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mobile Social Media Road Car From Suzuki

Recent Stories

The issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

1 minute ago

BISP removes over 29, 961 new individuals from the ..

12 minutes ago

COVID-19 kills 56 more people during last 24 hours ..

18 minutes ago

UAE Press: Amid pandemic, digital wellbeing is cru ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.