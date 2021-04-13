Father of murdered journalist confessed killing his son: DPO

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday produced father of the murdered journalist, Wasim Alam before the media after his arrest last night and he confessed killing of his son after exchanged of harsh words.

District Police Officer, Tariq Habib while giving details of the murder said that journalist Wasim Alam was killed by his father Haqnawaz after exchanged of harsh words over domestic dispute.

Police arrested him from Lakki Marwat when he was trying to escape.

During preliminary investigation, Haqnawaz has confessed committing of the crime.

The murdered journalist left behind two minors daughter and a window.