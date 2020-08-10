UrduPoint.com
Father Of Senior Lawyer Rizwana Memon Passes Away

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 08:25 PM

Father of senior lawyer Rizwana Memon passes away

A notable of Sukkur, senior citizen Shafi Muhammad Memon passed away here on Monday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A notable of Sukkur, senior citizen Shafi Muhammad Memon passed away here on Monday.

Late Memon was the father of renowned lawyer Advocate Rizwana Memon. He remained associated with the PPP for a long time and considered to be close to PPP slain chairperson Benazir Bhutto.

In a message, Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh, Station Manager APP, Sukkur Jamil Soomro, Advocate Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Advocate Aqeel Ahmed Soomro, President Sukkur Bar Council, Qurban Malano and others expressed his sorrow over the sad demise and prayed for the departed soul.

Similarly, senior lawyers of Sukkur, Khairpur and Shikarpur also extended their condolences to the bereaved family and praised his services for upholding democratic values and constitutionalism.

More Stories From Pakistan

