Father Of Six Commits Suicide In Muzaffargarh

Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:46 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :A father of six, identified as Nazeer Ahmad (40) committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills due to joblessness here on Monday.

According to details, a labourer, Nazeer Ahmad, resident of Kot Addu, was jobless for the last one month.

He was father of five daughters and one son.

Widow of Nazeer told the journalists that her husband was upset for having no work and they were also living in a rented house.

Police have registered a case. Further probe was underway.

