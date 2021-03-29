Father Of Spokesman FC HQ (North) Passes Away
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of father of spokesman FC North Wajid Ali Khan who passed away on Sunday after prolonged ailment, was offered at his native town in district Mardan.
His funeral was attended by a large number of people including notables of the areas, political and social personalities and others and prayed eternal peace for the departed soul.