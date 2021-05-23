Father of SSUET Director Students' Affair passes away

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET's) Chancellor Jawaid Anwar, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin, General Secretary AMUOBA, Muhammad Arshad Khan and others expressed their grief over the sad demise of Director Students'Affairs, Dr.

Rehan Shams's father who died of cardiac arrest leaving behind one wife, six sons and one daughter.

In a condolence message to Dr. Rehan Shams they said, 'Your father was a man of noble qualities, said a statement.

They prayed for eternal peace for the soul of the deceased and courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.