Father of three crushed to death in multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A labourer was run over by a speeding car on main road purana adda in Daira Din Pannah.

Police and eye witnesses said that the labourer was going somewhere on his motorcycle when a speeding man crushed him while overtaking a tractor trolley.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries of head, they said adding that the driver of the car fled away from the crime scene, he informed.

Locals took the wounded labour to nearby hospital from where he was referred to Nishtar Hospital after providing the first aid.

The labourer was identified as Chaudhary Saleem who was father of three children.

Today, he succumbed to his injuries at the health facility, they stated.