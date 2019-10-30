UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Of VC, UAF Dies After Protracted Illness

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 02:36 PM

Father of VC, UAF dies after protracted illness

Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain, father of Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), died after a protracted illness on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain, father of Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), died after a protracted illness on Tuesday.

A large number of people including university teachers, students, political leadership, social workers, businessmen, traders and farmers attended the funeral procession.

Quran Khawni for the departed soul will be held at 9 am in morning on Thursday at Gol masjid in Satellite Town Jhang, a spokesman of the UAF said.

Related Topics

Died Jhang Mosque University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 8 is the best smartphone available in ..

16 minutes ago

Russia, Ukraine Working on Possible New Prisoner E ..

5 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.44 a barrel T ..

41 minutes ago

Latest Australia shark attack sparks tourism conce ..

5 minutes ago

Any Drills Near Russian Borders Cause Concerns - M ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks diverge at open

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.