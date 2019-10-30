Father of VC, UAF dies after protracted illness

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) Chaudhary Ghulam Hussain, father of Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), died after a protracted illness on Tuesday.

A large number of people including university teachers, students, political leadership, social workers, businessmen, traders and farmers attended the funeral procession.

Quran Khawni for the departed soul will be held at 9 am in morning on Thursday at Gol masjid in Satellite Town Jhang, a spokesman of the UAF said.