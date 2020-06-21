Father plays significant role in grooming children: CP&WB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Sunday said that a father plays a significant role in upbringing and grooming his children and helps them gets successes in their lives.

In her message on the Father's Day, she said that love and kindness of father is like a shaded tree and personality of the father deserves respect and honour.

She said that islam teaches us to give respect and honour to father in every circumstances. She said: ''I have reached this place just because of guidance of my father." Sher said that today is a day of acknowledging the honour and respect of the father. She added that we could achieve success in the world and the hereafter only by serving and respecting our parents.