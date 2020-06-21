UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Plays Significant Role In Grooming Children: CP&WB

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:40 PM

Father plays significant role in grooming children: CP&WB

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed Sunday said that a father plays a significant role in upbringing and grooming his children and helps them gets successes in their lives.

In her message on the Father's Day, she said that love and kindness of father is like a shaded tree and personality of the father deserves respect and honour.

She said that islam teaches us to give respect and honour to father in every circumstances. She said: ''I have reached this place just because of guidance of my father." Sher said that today is a day of acknowledging the honour and respect of the father. She added that we could achieve success in the world and the hereafter only by serving and respecting our parents.

Related Topics

World Sunday Love

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

55 minutes ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

2 hours ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.