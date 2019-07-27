Father sent to jail for chaining his son

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) Peshawar police has arrested the father for keeping his son chained at his tea shop.Chamkani police station authority named Sardar khan has presented the arrested father to judicial magistrate Hamidulaah khan, who sent him Peshawar jail.Police has handed over to child their family and took promise that they will not again misbehave with him.When police arrested father at tea shop at the NasirPur fruit market in Peshawar he admitted that he forced his son to work for him and he kept the child chained because he was naughty and always caused trouble.The son's father said he was tired of the child's mischievousness and that the neighbors were always complaining about his behavior.

He started bringing the child to work and locked him as soon as they went home in the evening. He started to tie him up with chain 12 days ago.Chamkani police station made the arrest on people demands to take action against in this case.

Citizens viral the picture of locked child at tea shop on social media.Online/EndsAshfaq Khan----------------------------------Decision taken to set up FPPs in KP to increase fish productionPeshawar, July 27 (Online): Decision has been taken to set up Fish Processing Plants (FPPs) in KP to increase production of fish.A 60-year program is being launched in all the four provinces to promote fish farming.

This program will be initiated at the cost of Rs 6 billion.This project will be started on sharing basis between federal government and provinces. Federal government will provide funds amounting to Rs 1.31 billion for this project.Under this program fish, jheenga hatcheries , model farms and research centres will be established.

Fisheries centres will be set up in Swat and Bunir in KP.Punjab government will provide Rs 2.42billion and Sindh government over 570 million rupees for this project.