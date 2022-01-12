UrduPoint.com

Father Shoots Son Dead Over Petty Dispute

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 11:07 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Father gunned down his son over petty dispute in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station here on Wednesday.

Police spokesman informed, that Muhammad Abbas had killed his real son Bahadur Khan over a domstic issue. The case was registered on the complaint of the victim's brother.

SP Potohar appreciated the performance of police team for arresting the accused.

Accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished, SP Pothohar added.

City Police Officer CPO Sajid Kayani said that strict action must be taken against the hardcore criminals.

CPO made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.

