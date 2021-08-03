Father shot dead by addict son

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) ::An addict son killed his father in Lalu Dheria Baam Khel area for refusing to give him money to purchase drugs, the Swabi Police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the widow of deceased Shamsher Khan reported that their son Salman had asked the father to give him money for purchasing the drugs.

However, the father refused to fulfill his demand, which infuriated Salman, who opened fire on him.

The accused managed to flee.