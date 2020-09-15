Father Shot Dead By Son Over Domestic Dispute
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :One person was killed in a firing incident that occurred near the jurisdiction of Khali police station, Hyderabad on Tuesday.
According to police, a young boy killed his father with a pistol over domestic issue. The police after receiving reports rushed to the site and apprehended the culprit Muhammad Kamran.
Further investigations were underway.