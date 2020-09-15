Father shot dead by son over domestic dispute

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :One person was killed in a firing incident that occurred near the jurisdiction of Khali police station, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

According to police, a young boy killed his father with a pistol over domestic issue. The police after receiving reports rushed to the site and apprehended the culprit Muhammad Kamran.

Further investigations were underway.