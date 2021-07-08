Father shot dead over family dispute

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A Father was allegedly killed by his son and his friend.

According to Police spokesman,Saeed khichi WAPDA employee had a quarrel with his son over some family matters,On incidence occasion both exchanged hot words, In fit of rage Baber Saeed S/O Saeed khichi opened fire at Saeed khichi.

Resultantly,Saeed khichi died at the spot because of receiving several Bullets.Son and his friend then fled from the scene .

Police reached there and shifted the body to the hospital and arrested the accused Baber Saeed and Usman. Body was handed over to the heirs after necessary legal formalities.

Police have registered murder case against Baber Saeed and Usman.

Further investigation was underway.