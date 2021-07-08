UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Father Shot Dead Over Family Dispute

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Father shot dead over family dispute

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :A Father was allegedly killed by his son and his friend.

According to Police spokesman,Saeed khichi WAPDA employee had a quarrel with his son over some family matters,On incidence occasion both exchanged hot words, In fit of rage Baber Saeed S/O Saeed khichi opened fire at Saeed khichi.

Resultantly,Saeed khichi died at the spot because of receiving several Bullets.Son and his friend then fled from the scene .

Police reached there and shifted the body to the hospital and arrested the accused Baber Saeed and Usman. Body was handed over to the heirs after necessary legal formalities.

Police have registered murder case against Baber Saeed and Usman.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police WAPDA Died Family From Employment

Recent Stories

Experts’ opinion on vivo V21: Forget All Your Ni ..

5 minutes ago

Mufti Taqi Usmani escapes suspected assassination ..

17 minutes ago

Huawei Education Summit held in collaboration with ..

17 minutes ago

TECNO successfully concludes the Khunjerab Pass Ph ..

20 minutes ago

England won the toss, opt to bowl first against Pa ..

23 minutes ago

This is women's moment in film, Jodie Foster tells ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.